Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, January 31st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $10.60 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Viavi Solutions has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $12.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -54.66 and a beta of 0.89.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP James L. Veler, Jr. sold 13,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $149,944.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 9,034 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $100,187.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,014.75. This represents a 18.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,164 shares of company stock valued at $711,422 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,307,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,887,000 after acquiring an additional 54,633 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,334,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,682,000 after purchasing an additional 139,934 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 185.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 111,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 72,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 836.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

