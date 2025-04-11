Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC) Stock Price Down 1.1% – What’s Next?

Victorian Plumbing Group plc (LON:VIC – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 87.40 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 88 ($1.15). Approximately 155,097 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 574,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89 ($1.16).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on VIC. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 132 ($1.73) price target on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Victorian Plumbing Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 94.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 102.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.15. The firm has a market cap of £311.25 million, a P/E ratio of 56.61, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported GBX 1.80 ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Victorian Plumbing Group had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Research analysts predict that Victorian Plumbing Group plc will post 5.980995 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victorian Plumbing Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.09 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Victorian Plumbing Group’s previous dividend of $0.52. Victorian Plumbing Group’s payout ratio is currently 61.27%.

Victorian Plumbing Group Company Profile

Victorian Plumbing is the UK’s leading bathroom retailer, offering a wide range of over 34,000 products to B2C and trade customers. Victorian Plumbing offers its customers a one-stop shop solution for the entire bathroom with more than 130 own and third party brands across a wide spectrum of price points.

The Group’s product design and supply chain strengths are complemented by its creative and brand-focused marketing strategy, which predominantly focuses on online channels to drive significant and growing traffic to its website.

Headquartered in Skelmersdale, the Group employs over 600 staff across ten locations in Lancashire, Manchester and Birmingham.

