VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (UEVM) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 10th

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 9th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0735 per share on Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 26.0% increase from VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:UEVM opened at $43.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $177.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.72. VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $41.47 and a 1 year high of $51.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.51.

About VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF

