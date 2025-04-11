VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF (MDCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 10th

VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF (NASDAQ:MDCP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 9th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.012 per share on Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 30.9% increase from VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.009181.

VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.13 million, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.09. VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.99 and a fifty-two week high of $31.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.63.

The VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF (MDCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to high-quality mid-cap US stocks with positive ESG ratings. MDCP was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

