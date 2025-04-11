VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 10th

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 9th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1674 per share on Friday, April 11th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 589.5% increase from VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Stock Down 4.4 %

USVM opened at $71.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $741.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.50. VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $68.07 and a 12 month high of $93.41.

About VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF

The VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index of small- and mid-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. USVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

