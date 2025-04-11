Viking (NYSE:VIK) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a $46.00 target price on Viking and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Viking from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Viking to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Viking from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Viking in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.18.

Viking stock opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion and a PE ratio of 151.52. Viking has a one year low of $25.71 and a one year high of $53.14.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Viking’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Viking will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viking during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,269,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking during the third quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Viking by 64.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Viking by 120.7% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Viking during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

