Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.84 and last traded at $32.71, with a volume of 265651 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.59.

Vinci Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.11.

Vinci Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9994 per share. This is a boost from Vinci’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st.

Vinci Company Profile

Vinci SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in concessions, energy, and construction businesses in France and internationally. The Concessions segment manages motorway concessions; operates airports; and highways, railways, and stadium. Its Energy segment provides services to the manufacturing sector, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology; and industrial and energy-related services, which includes development of renewable energy assets, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction projects in the energy sector.

