Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 378.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 465,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,999 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $6,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth about $64,115,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,095,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,597,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,991,000 after purchasing an additional 908,669 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 3,647.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 389,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 379,396 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,026,000. 48.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.63. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $17.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.53.

Vipshop Dividend Announcement

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Vipshop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VIPS shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vipshop

About Vipshop

(Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.