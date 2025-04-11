Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Shares Down 6.7% – Should You Sell?

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.33 and last traded at $10.28. 65,546 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,180,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VRDN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.70.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.01. The firm has a market cap of $979.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 18.55, a quick ratio of 18.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 85,127.16% and a negative return on equity of 70.12%. Analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRDN. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 38,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

