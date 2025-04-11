Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) Price Tops $0.54

Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. During the last seven days, Virtuals Protocol has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One Virtuals Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00000654 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Virtuals Protocol has a market capitalization of $537.58 million and $203.34 million worth of Virtuals Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Virtuals Protocol Profile

Virtuals Protocol launched on December 23rd, 2023. Virtuals Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Virtuals Protocol’s official website is www.virtuals.io. Virtuals Protocol’s official Twitter account is @virtuals_io.

Buying and Selling Virtuals Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Virtuals Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 651,190,244.49356313 in circulation. The last known price of Virtuals Protocol is 0.46939374 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 504 active market(s) with $86,494,055.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.virtuals.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtuals Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Virtuals Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Virtuals Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

