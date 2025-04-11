Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VPC) Trading Down 3.3% – Here’s Why

Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.88 and last traded at $19.03. Approximately 25,406 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 30,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.67.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day moving average of $22.01. The company has a market cap of $56.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.02.

The Virtus Private Credit ETF (VPC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Private Credit index. The fund tracks an index of closed-end funds focused on the private credit market, including business development companies. The index is weighted by dividend yield. VPC was launched on Feb 7, 2019 and is managed by Virtus.

