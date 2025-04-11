Vistra (NYSE:VST) Price Target Cut to $154.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by UBS Group from $174.00 to $154.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Vistra to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.69.

Shares of Vistra stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,584,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,338,656. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. Vistra has a 52 week low of $64.26 and a 52 week high of $199.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.40.

In related news, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total transaction of $2,997,449.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,341,513.97. This trade represents a 32.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John William Pitesa acquired 1,500 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $190,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,442.25. The trade was a 76.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vistra by 616.0% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in Vistra in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

