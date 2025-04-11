Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.46 and last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 1191503 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VIVHY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays upgraded Vivendi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vivendi to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Vivendi Stock Performance

Vivendi Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.49.

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Lagardère, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Generosity and Solidarity segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

