Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.46 and last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 1191503 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
VIVHY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays upgraded Vivendi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vivendi to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.
Read Our Latest Report on Vivendi
Vivendi Stock Performance
Vivendi Company Profile
Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Lagardère, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Generosity and Solidarity segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vivendi
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 3 Energy Stock Winners Even as Oil Prices Plunge
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Micron Tumbles on Tariff Threat: Risk/Reward Outlook Improves
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Apple: Losing Its Darling Status or a Dip Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.