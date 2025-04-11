WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05, Zacks reports. WaFd had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 12.66%.
WaFd Price Performance
Shares of WaFd stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.54. The stock had a trading volume of 546,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,905. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.53 and its 200 day moving average is $32.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. WaFd has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $38.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.79.
WaFd Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from WaFd’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.77%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WaFd Company Profile
WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.
