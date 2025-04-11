Waltonchain (WTC) Price Hits $0.0339 on Top Exchanges

Waltonchain (WTC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 11th. One Waltonchain token can currently be purchased for $0.0339 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded flat against the US dollar. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $3.04 million and approximately $4.30 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Waltonchain Token Profile
Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a token. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 89,804,264 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org.
Waltonchain Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.
