WAM Microcap Limited (WMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

WAM Microcap Limited (ASX:WMI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, April 13th. This is a 1.9% increase from WAM Microcap’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

WAM Microcap Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $425.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02.

Get WAM Microcap alerts:

About WAM Microcap

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

WAM Microcap Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by MAM Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value and growth stocks of micro-cap companies with a market capitalization of less than $300 million.

Receive News & Ratings for WAM Microcap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WAM Microcap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.