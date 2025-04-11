Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target Lowered to $209.00 at Citigroup

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $218.00 to $209.00 in a report published on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

WCN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Waste Connections from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC lowered their target price on Waste Connections from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.43.

Shares of WCN opened at $191.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.62. The stock has a market cap of $49.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.29, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Waste Connections has a one year low of $160.34 and a one year high of $201.66.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.04). Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 15.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 52.72%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

