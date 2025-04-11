WazirX 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $56,384.31 (WRX)

WazirX (WRX) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One WazirX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $8.60 million and approximately $56,384.31 worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WazirX has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WazirX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

