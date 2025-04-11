WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 37.6% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 19,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $501,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 112.8% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 35.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,127,000 after purchasing an additional 33,327 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $119,795.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,635.67. This trade represents a 4.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $2,715,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 274,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,865,612.10. This represents a 8.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC opened at $105.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.43. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.47 and a 12-month high of $111.00.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.06). WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $89.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.38.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

