Wedbush Lowers CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target to $90.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Wedbush from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KMX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens upgraded shares of CarMax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on CarMax from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.45.

KMX stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.97. 470,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,113,864. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.93 and a 200-day moving average of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.30. CarMax has a 1 year low of $63.23 and a 1 year high of $91.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58.

In other CarMax news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 13,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $1,053,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,288. This represents a 57.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $407,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,771.80. This represents a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,872,699. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in CarMax by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 2,310.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

