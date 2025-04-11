Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,604 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, RS Crum Inc. bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MPW stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.22, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average is $4.81.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -8.42%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MPW shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MPW

About Medical Properties Trust

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.