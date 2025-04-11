Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $245,000 Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Moderna by 10.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 40,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 16.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 114,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Trading Down 8.1 %

Moderna stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $170.47. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moderna from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $99.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $50.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.70.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

