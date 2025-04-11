Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases New Shares in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

NXC opened at $12.58 on Friday. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $14.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average is $13.30.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 4.29%.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

