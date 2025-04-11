Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,503 Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,503 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 713,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 666,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,873,000 after buying an additional 49,008 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on STRL. William Blair began coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of STRL opened at $132.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.50 and a 52 week high of $206.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.