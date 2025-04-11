Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 1,445 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 463.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Dynavax Technologies Trading Down 8.8 %

Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $14.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.94 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average of $12.57. The company has a current ratio of 13.23, a quick ratio of 12.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $72.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynavax Technologies Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

