Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 1,893 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 318.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim raised Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.69 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $83,519.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,972,139.68. This trade represents a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $6,126,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,881,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,276,617.60. This represents a 5.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 8.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $49.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.50. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.48 and a 52-week high of $141.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 66.97 and a beta of 1.94.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 7.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

