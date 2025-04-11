Wedbush Securities Inc. Takes $209,000 Position in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,356 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Gladstone Capital Trading Down 4.2 %

GLAD stock opened at $23.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $529.89 million, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.05. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $30.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average is $26.98.

Gladstone Capital Announces Dividend

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 106.59% and a return on equity of 10.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.41%.

About Gladstone Capital

(Free Report)

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.