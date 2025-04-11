Wedbush Securities Inc. Takes $213,000 Position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,056 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBBK. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Bancorp during the third quarter worth $77,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Bancorp by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Bancorp stock opened at $42.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.43. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.26. The Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $65.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 27.33%. On average, research analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

TBBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Bancorp from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

