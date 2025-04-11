Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,893 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,948 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 8,032 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,501,382 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $333,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,042 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,810,351 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $709,300,000 after purchasing an additional 160,711 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 25,602 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 11,602 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,087 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,326 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LVS opened at $31.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.20. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.18 and a 12 month high of $56.61.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 45.82% and a net margin of 12.80%. Research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This is a boost from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is 50.76%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.42.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

