Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMK. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Weis Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Weis Markets by 354.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 21,418 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Weis Markets by 521.2% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 69,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 58,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Weis Markets during the fourth quarter worth $235,000.

Weis Markets Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE WMK opened at $81.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.80. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.91 and a 52-week high of $83.40.

Weis Markets Announces Dividend

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Weis Markets’s payout ratio is 33.25%.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company’s retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

