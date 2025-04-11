Weiss Ratings Reaffirms “Hold (C)” Rating for A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS)

Weiss Ratings reiterated their hold (c) rating on shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on A. O. Smith from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

A. O. Smith Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AOS opened at $62.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.54. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $92.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.05). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 13.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.47%.

Insider Activity at A. O. Smith

In other news, SVP Douglas Samuel Karge sold 419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $27,507.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,471.85. The trade was a 13.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $67,356.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,562.85. This trade represents a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of A. O. Smith

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 40.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

