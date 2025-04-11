Weiss Ratings Reaffirms Sell (D-) Rating for 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD)

Weiss Ratings reaffirmed their sell (d-) rating on shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded 3D Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $5.75 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3D Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.67.

Shares of NYSE DDD opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. 3D Systems has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average is $3.19.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,413,915 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $14,478,000 after acquiring an additional 535,287 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in 3D Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,203,001 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after buying an additional 68,530 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in 3D Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007,031 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 38,431 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth $5,248,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,214,000. Institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

