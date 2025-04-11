Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 28,910 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,257 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,910 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in HP were worth $8,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in HP during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in HP by 35.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 62,523 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,207 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in HP by 6.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 413,572 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $14,835,000 after purchasing an additional 25,548 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,307,573 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $82,772,000 after acquiring an additional 183,741 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 11.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,770,491 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $885,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. StockNews.com lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on HP from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on HP from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $453,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $613,817.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814.81. The trade was a 99.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $22.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $39.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.22.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.35 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.2894 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.37%.

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.