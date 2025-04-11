Wellington Management Group LLP Has $5.39 Million Position in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Free Report) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 104,863 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Civeo were worth $5,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVEO. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo during the third quarter worth $222,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Civeo during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Civeo by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Civeo by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 100,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Civeo by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 780,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,727,000 after acquiring an additional 31,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st.

Shares of NYSE CVEO opened at $19.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.09. The firm has a market cap of $265.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Civeo Co. has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $28.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Civeo’s payout ratio is presently -80.00%.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

