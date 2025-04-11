Wellington Management Group LLP Has $8.17 Million Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 332,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 239,153 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $8,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,351,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,018,000 after purchasing an additional 178,844 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth about $97,363,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,368,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,800,000 after buying an additional 150,186 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 190.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,593,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,178,000 after buying an additional 1,045,812 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its stake in Mosaic by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,387,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,101,000 after buying an additional 117,838 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Mosaic from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.58.

Mosaic Price Performance

Mosaic stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day moving average of $26.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.19. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $32.66.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.00%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

