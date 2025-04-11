Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases New Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 70,613 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,581,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,313,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of AAON by 258.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 330,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,014,000 after purchasing an additional 238,308 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AAON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,750,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 4.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,260,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,615,000 after acquiring an additional 150,207 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ AAON opened at $80.42 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.98 and a 52 week high of $144.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

AAON Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is 19.90%.

AAON declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $30.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAON shares. CJS Securities raised AAON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of AAON from $155.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of AAON from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AAON

Insider Activity

In other AAON news, Director David Raymond Stewart purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.86 per share, for a total transaction of $80,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $242,580. This trade represents a 50.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

AAON Profile

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.