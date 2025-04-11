Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 155,973 Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) by 70.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,973 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines were worth $4,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines stock opened at $28.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $574.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.66. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.70 and a 12 month high of $91.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.25.

Praxis Precision Medicines ( NASDAQ:PRAX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.76) by ($0.18). Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative net margin of 9,409.22% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.36 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -10.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $175.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.33.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

