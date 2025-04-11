Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 171,406 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 171,406 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $5,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,868,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $541,250,000 after acquiring an additional 96,788 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,086,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $166,856,000 after purchasing an additional 160,593 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 4.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,081,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,549,000 after purchasing an additional 251,987 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,578,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,828,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,769,000 after buying an additional 37,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd.

AM stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 36.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 108.43%.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

