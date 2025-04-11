Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 76,449 Shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,449 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Qifu Technology were worth $5,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Qifu Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,164,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,478,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,738,000 after purchasing an additional 134,326 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology in the fourth quarter worth $46,579,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 243,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,331,000 after buying an additional 29,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Qifu Technology Stock Performance

Shares of QFIN opened at $36.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.77. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.76 and a 52 week high of $48.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.53.

Qifu Technology Increases Dividend

Qifu Technology ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 16th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.14. Qifu Technology had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $613.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.67 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Qifu Technology’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Qifu Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Qifu Technology from $50.66 to $52.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Qifu Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

