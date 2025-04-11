Wells Fargo & Company Cuts TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target to $52.00

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TPG. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of TPG from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on TPG from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on TPG from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TPG from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of TPG in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TPG currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.62.

Get TPG alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TPG

TPG Stock Down 4.5 %

TPG stock opened at $43.80 on Tuesday. TPG has a 52 week low of $37.52 and a 52 week high of $72.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of -99.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.58.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. TPG had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 24.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TPG will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPG Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. This is a positive change from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently -481.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TPG

In other TPG news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $104,937.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,716.31. This trade represents a 9.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Bradford Berenson sold 2,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $125,550.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 290,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,553,683.64. The trade was a 0.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in TPG by 19.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TPG by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,849,000 after purchasing an additional 67,597 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TPG in the third quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in TPG by 14,739.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 602,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,652,000 after purchasing an additional 597,972 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TPG by 7.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,442,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,023,000 after buying an additional 102,663 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TPG

(Get Free Report)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.