Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Stock Price

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

HXL has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Hexcel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hexcel from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.73.

Hexcel Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of HXL opened at $51.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $73.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.43.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is 42.77%.

Institutional Trading of Hexcel

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 1,069.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

