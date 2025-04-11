Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Stock Price

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $179.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $190.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $172.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $192.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.40.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Shares of HLI opened at $149.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.20. Houlihan Lokey has a twelve month low of $122.14 and a twelve month high of $192.10.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 20.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.51%.

Institutional Trading of Houlihan Lokey

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

