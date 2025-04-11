Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Stock Price

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $30.39 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Group has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $46.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.77 and its 200-day moving average is $41.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 92,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after buying an additional 13,942 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at $413,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,419,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 233,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after buying an additional 14,996 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Get Free Report

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also

