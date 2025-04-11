Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Stock Price

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $264.00 to $246.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RGA. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $252.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.15.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $173.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.70. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1 year low of $159.25 and a 1 year high of $233.81.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.23). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 3.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

