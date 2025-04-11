Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target to $52.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BHF. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 12.2 %

BHF stock opened at $47.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $64.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.98.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $5.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $1.32. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 26.94%. Equities analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Brighthouse Financial

In other news, EVP John Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $610,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,262 shares in the company, valued at $4,041,982. The trade was a 13.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brighthouse Financial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 46,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 72,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

