Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 2,198 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $39,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 424.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 433 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total value of $25,426.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,607,324.64. This represents a 1.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total transaction of $836,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,577.01. The trade was a 11.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MKS Instruments Trading Down 12.2 %

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $64.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.04. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $147.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.38.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on MKS Instruments from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.08.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Further Reading

