Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 494,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,531 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $40,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 352.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,261,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,383,000 after acquiring an additional 982,931 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,936,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 66,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC now owns 40,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,977 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of ILCB stock opened at $72.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.68 and a twelve month high of $85.08.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

