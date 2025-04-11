Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 627,364 Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,974,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627,364 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $32,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 229.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

Get VanEck BDC Income ETF alerts:

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BIZD opened at $14.50 on Friday. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $17.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.85.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.