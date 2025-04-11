Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $31.58 Million Stock Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 733,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 40,641 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $31,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APAM. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Trading Down 5.8 %

NYSE APAM opened at $35.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.75 and a 12 month high of $49.54.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 23.36%. On average, analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.38.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

