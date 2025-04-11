Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 23,117 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,757 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,117 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $31,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1,925.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 85 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIX opened at $338.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $361.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $415.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.27. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $272.93 and a fifty-two week high of $553.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.46. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 10.95%.

FIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sidoti upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $530.75.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

